Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share (NASDAQ:NMRA)

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 1st. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neumora Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.51) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Neumora Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Neumora Therapeutics alerts:

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.37).

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NMRA

Neumora Therapeutics Price Performance

NMRA opened at $14.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21. Neumora Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

Insider Transactions at Neumora Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Joshua Pinto sold 28,496 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $331,408.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,754.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joshua Pinto sold 28,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $331,408.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,754.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert A. Lenz sold 30,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $363,606.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 339,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,011.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,758 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neumora Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Neumora Therapeutics by 79.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 111,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 49,527 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in Neumora Therapeutics by 222.6% during the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 661,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 456,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

About Neumora Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neumora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neumora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.