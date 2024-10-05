Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) PT Raised to $536.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $492.00 to $536.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.39% from the stock’s current price.

MCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Moody’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $482.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Moody’s from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.85.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $460.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $472.99 and a 200-day moving average of $429.54. Moody’s has a one year low of $298.86 and a one year high of $495.10. The company has a market cap of $84.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 28.34%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total value of $232,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,606.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total transaction of $848,010.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,647.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total transaction of $232,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,606.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,825. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Moody’s by 6.6% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,140,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 12.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 30.9% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,766,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

