Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $406.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $412.00 to $351.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $378.00.

Shares of MOH opened at $330.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.58. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $282.96 and a one year high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $343.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.34.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 23.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $136,182.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $136,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 516.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $15,139,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 69.5% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 1,473.4% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 35.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 56,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,350,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

