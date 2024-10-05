MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, October 9th

Shares of MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Free Report) are going to reverse split on Wednesday, October 9th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, October 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, October 8th.

MicroCloud Hologram Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLO opened at $0.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42. MicroCloud Hologram has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $98.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroCloud Hologram

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MicroCloud Hologram stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Free Report) by 1,122.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,000 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 7.21% of MicroCloud Hologram worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About MicroCloud Hologram

MicroCloud Hologram Inc provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems.

