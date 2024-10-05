Michael John Sparks Sells 20,087 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Stock

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael John Sparks sold 20,087 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.75, for a total transaction of C$155,654.16.
SSR Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$5.10 and a 52-week high of C$20.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of C$1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.93.
