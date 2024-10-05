MFF Capital Investments Limited (MFF) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.07 on October 31st

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This is a positive change from MFF Capital Investments’s previous final dividend of $0.05.
MFF Capital Investments Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 14.32 and a quick ratio of 4.85.
About MFF Capital Investments
