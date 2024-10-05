Marc Taxay Sells 624 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) SVP Marc Taxay sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.37, for a total transaction of $242,342.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Marc Taxay sold 4,497 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.32, for a total value of $1,512,431.04.
- On Thursday, August 1st, Marc Taxay sold 628 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total value of $220,114.00.
Arista Networks Stock Performance
Shares of ANET stock opened at $395.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $351.55 and a 200-day moving average of $323.80. The stock has a market cap of $124.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.25 and a 52-week high of $396.80.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have commented on ANET. Barclays increased their price target on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Arista Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.81.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANET
Institutional Trading of Arista Networks
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Arista Networks
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.