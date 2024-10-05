Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Man Group Trading Up 17.8 %

Shares of Man Group stock opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. Man Group has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $3.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13.

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

