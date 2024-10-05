Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Lowered to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $26.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.27.

Shares of MGY opened at $26.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $19.16 and a 12 month high of $27.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average is $25.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.99.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $336.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.72 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 29.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $181,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,099,403 shares in the company, valued at $54,290,561.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 521,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,387,000 after purchasing an additional 141,046 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at about $1,721,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $4,207,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,757,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,679,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,331,000 after acquiring an additional 77,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

