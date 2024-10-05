Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Research Coverage Started at Lifesci Capital

Equities researchers at Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 199.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Monday, August 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Liquidia from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James upgraded Liquidia from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Liquidia from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liquidia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Liquidia Stock Down 0.6 %

Liquidia stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.24. The firm has a market cap of $766.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.22. Liquidia has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $16.99.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 183.57% and a negative net margin of 755.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 million. Equities analysts expect that Liquidia will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $48,942.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,914,234.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Liquidia news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $100,904.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,261,217.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $48,942.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,914,234.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,422 shares of company stock worth $256,998 over the last quarter. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Liquidia

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Liquidia by 491.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 38,369 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 4th quarter worth $12,331,000. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,698,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,461,000 after purchasing an additional 698,324 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 119.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 230,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 125,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 1st quarter worth $1,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

