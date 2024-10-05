LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Raises Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target to $150.50

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $144.00 to $150.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ATO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.69.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

ATO stock opened at $139.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.57. Atmos Energy has a one year low of $105.27 and a one year high of $140.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $701.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 467.0% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.