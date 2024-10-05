Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of KTOS opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1 year low of $14.58 and a 1 year high of $25.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.56.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $300.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $27,194.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,297.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $27,194.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,297.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 279,775 shares in the company, valued at $6,625,072. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,633 shares of company stock valued at $1,751,317. Company insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $8,807,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3,867.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 257,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

