Kellanova (NYSE:K) Downgraded by Argus

Argus downgraded shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Kellanova from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kellanova from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kellanova to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.32.

Get Kellanova alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kellanova

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE K opened at $80.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $81.00.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 85.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total value of $4,367,692.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,142,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,114,013.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total value of $4,367,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,142,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,114,013.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $9,249,139.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,139,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,228,636.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,080,732 shares of company stock valued at $79,115,595 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kellanova

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 766.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,881,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,532,000 after buying an additional 1,664,461 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kellanova during the second quarter worth $88,065,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kellanova by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,150,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,582 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kellanova in the second quarter valued at $63,585,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,278,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,221,000 after purchasing an additional 689,395 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.