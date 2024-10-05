Julia Brncic Sells 818 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) General Counsel Julia Brncic sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $16,539.96. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 110,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,339.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Julia Brncic also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverQuote alerts:

On Wednesday, August 21st, Julia Brncic sold 696 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $15,506.88.

On Friday, August 16th, Julia Brncic sold 740 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $16,901.60.

EverQuote Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $20.76 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $28.09. The stock has a market cap of $720.89 million, a P/E ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.81 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVER. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.58.

Get Our Latest Report on EVER

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $672,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 127.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 30,699 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 244,503.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after acquiring an additional 293,404 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in EverQuote by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 532,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 18,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.