John Leaver Acquires 393 Shares of CVC Limited (ASX:CVC) Stock

CVC Limited (ASX:CVC – Get Free Report) insider John Leaver bought 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$101.56 ($70.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,911.12 ($27,524.91).
John Leaver also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 12th, John Leaver purchased 1,075 shares of CVC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$102.61 ($70.77) per share, with a total value of A$110,310.05 ($76,075.90).
CVC Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.31.
About CVC
CVC Limited is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in, management buy-outs, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, mezzanine, and growth capital investments. It prefers to invest in energy, transportation, healthcare, renewable energy technologies and fintech sector.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CVC
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for CVC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.