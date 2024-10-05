John Leaver Acquires 393 Shares of CVC Limited (ASX:CVC) Stock

CVC Limited (ASX:CVC – Get Free Report) insider John Leaver bought 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$101.56 ($70.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,911.12 ($27,524.91).

John Leaver also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CVC alerts:

On Thursday, September 12th, John Leaver purchased 1,075 shares of CVC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$102.61 ($70.77) per share, with a total value of A$110,310.05 ($76,075.90).

CVC Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.31.

About CVC

CVC Limited is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in, management buy-outs, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, mezzanine, and growth capital investments. It prefers to invest in energy, transportation, healthcare, renewable energy technologies and fintech sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.