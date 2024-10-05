John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $13.55 and last traded at $13.52, with a volume of 9004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.98.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 120,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 56,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 212,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 95,639 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 46.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 40,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 12,985 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 42.0% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 11,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

