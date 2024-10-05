James Stewart Buys 25,243 Shares of Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (LON:SEQI) Stock

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (LON:SEQI – Get Free Report) insider James Stewart purchased 25,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £19,941.97 ($26,674.65).

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of Sequoia Economic Infrastructure stock opened at GBX 79.10 ($1.06) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 80.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 80.15. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 72.80 ($0.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 88.30 ($1.18). The firm has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -7,910.00.

Get Sequoia Economic Infrastructure alerts:

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.72 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -70,000.00%.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Company Profile

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequoia Economic Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.