Insider Selling: TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) EVP Sells $261,475.00 in Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $261,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,432.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TransUnion Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:TRU opened at $104.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $42.09 and a 12 month high of $107.46.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.37%.

Several research firms recently commented on TRU. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TransUnion from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 32.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 6.4% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Recommended Stories

