Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $1,141,350.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $1,141,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,206,179.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Parker Harris sold 942 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.78, for a total value of $249,422.76.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.04, for a total transaction of $1,079,568.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Parker Harris sold 3,528 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $884,081.52.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.90, for a total transaction of $1,104,180.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $1,104,474.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.57, for a total value of $1,069,194.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Parker Harris sold 1,400 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total value of $352,268.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $675,416.00.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.28, for a total transaction of $1,080,576.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.90, for a total transaction of $1,070,580.00.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $287.65 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $278.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.74, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $258.53 and its 200 day moving average is $264.78.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Salesforce from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Salesforce by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,607,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935,973 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 26.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,329,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,611 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $910,220,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $874,748,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $564,188,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

