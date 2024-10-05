Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 3,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $377,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,217,479.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, Jonathan Sheena sold 2,700 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $344,439.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Jonathan Sheena sold 12,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $1,452,120.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Jonathan Sheena sold 2,700 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $307,314.00.

Natera Price Performance

NTRA opened at $129.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.14. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $132.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.00 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. The business’s revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.97) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Natera by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Natera by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Natera by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Thematics Asset Management boosted its holdings in Natera by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 90,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTRA. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Natera from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Natera from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Natera from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.07.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

