Insider Selling: Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Director Sells $15,000.00 in Stock

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) Director James A. Maccutcheon sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $15,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,850. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of CHCI opened at $11.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average of $6.86. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $12.24. The company has a market capitalization of $114.95 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 17.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

