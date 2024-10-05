Insider Buying: Olympio Metals Limited (ASX:OLY) Insider Acquires 500,000 Shares of Stock

Olympio Metals Limited (ASX:OLY – Get Free Report) insider John Delaney bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,000.00 ($12,413.79).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Olympio Metals Limited engages in the exploration of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and lithium tenements. It holds a 100% interest in the Goldfields project includes 104 blocks, which comprises six granted exploration licenses, three granted prospecting licenses, and one granted mining license covering an area of approximately 295 square kilometers located in the Yilgarn Craton of Western Australia; and the Halls Creek project consists of six granted exploration licenses in 110 blocks covering an area of 340 square kilometers located in the Kimberley Region of Western Australia.

