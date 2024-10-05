Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($2.70) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for Immunovant in a research report issued on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.70) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.67). The consensus estimate for Immunovant’s current full-year earnings is ($2.43) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Immunovant’s Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.06) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IMVT. UBS Group reduced their target price on Immunovant from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Immunovant from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Immunovant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.09.

Immunovant Price Performance

Shares of IMVT stock opened at $30.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 0.67. Immunovant has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $45.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.15.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Immunovant

In related news, CTO Jay S. Stout sold 2,813 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $78,088.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,145.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Jay S. Stout sold 2,813 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $78,088.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,145.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,619 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $129,609.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,032,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,960,641.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $904,638 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Immunovant by 216.7% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 288.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

