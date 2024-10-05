Hyliion Holdings Corp. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (NYSE:HYLN)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Free Report) – Northland Capmk issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Hyliion in a report released on Tuesday, October 1st. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. Northland Capmk currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hyliion’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Hyliion’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02.

Separately, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Hyliion from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of HYLN stock opened at $2.44 on Thursday. Hyliion has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.75.

In related news, insider Govindaraj Ramasamy bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 298,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,160. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Hyliion by 20.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Hyliion by 9.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the second quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hyliion by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 51,794 shares during the period. 22.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

