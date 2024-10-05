HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Receives $610.79 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $610.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp upgraded HubSpot from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $699.00 to $629.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

HubSpot stock opened at $535.20 on Monday. HubSpot has a one year low of $407.23 and a one year high of $693.85. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7,010.23 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $498.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $560.66.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.84, for a total transaction of $792,440.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,953,341.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.84, for a total transaction of $792,440.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,668 shares in the company, valued at $32,953,341.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total value of $4,014,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 518,152 shares in the company, valued at $244,707,645.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,643 shares of company stock valued at $20,311,734. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,088,119,000 after buying an additional 626,977 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 62.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,577,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,406,000 after acquiring an additional 604,554 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 92,828.2% in the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 487,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,230,000 after acquiring an additional 487,348 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,983,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 10.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,933,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,211,535,000 after purchasing an additional 176,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

