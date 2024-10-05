Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) PT Raised to $82.00 at Evercore ISI

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut Hologic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com lowered Hologic from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.27.

HOLX stock opened at $80.24 on Tuesday. Hologic has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $84.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $39,560.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,415.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $39,560.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,415.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $294,237.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,755,443.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,280 shares of company stock worth $1,469,973 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

