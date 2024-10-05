Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Price Performance

HGLB stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.54. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $8.48.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Company Profile

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

