HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ELVN. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Baird R W raised Enliven Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

ELVN opened at $27.53 on Tuesday. Enliven Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $27.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.97.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Enliven Therapeutics news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $299,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,063,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,503,043. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $299,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,063,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,503,043. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $103,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,376 shares of company stock valued at $3,169,342. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELVN. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 713,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,604,000 after acquiring an additional 305,397 shares during the period. First Turn Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,657,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,489,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $2,020,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 37,632 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

