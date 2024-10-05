Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) PT Raised to $147.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $139.00 to $147.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 15.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HLNE. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Shares of HLNE opened at $173.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $78.66 and a 1 year high of $175.00.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $196.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.84 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 26.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 316.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

