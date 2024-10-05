Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Absci from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Absci in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.67.

Shares of ABSI opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.34. The stock has a market cap of $438.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.19. Absci has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $6.72.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 million. Absci had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 2,838.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Absci will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Absci during the first quarter worth about $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Absci by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Absci in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Absci in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Absci during the first quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

