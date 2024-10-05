Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Lowered to Market Perform at JMP Securities

JMP Securities cut shares of Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Gritstone bio in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Gritstone bio Price Performance

GRTS stock opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83. Gritstone bio has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $3.33.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.12. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 328.51% and a negative net margin of 910.50%. The company had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 million. On average, analysts expect that Gritstone bio will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Gritstone bio

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRTS. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 85.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 21,271 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, an individualized immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancers; and has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trials for treating solid tumors.

