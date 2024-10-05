Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Increased to C$28.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

GEI has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.72.

Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$18.74 and a 12 month high of C$23.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.54. The stock has a market cap of C$3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.02. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The company had revenue of C$3.23 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.6838951 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Curtis Philippon acquired 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$22.03 per share, with a total value of C$506,690.00. In other Gibson Energy news, Director Curtis Philippon bought 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$22.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$506,690.00. Also, Director Margaret Cahill Montana bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$21.52 per share, with a total value of C$73,168.00. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

