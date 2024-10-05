GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Price Target Raised to $102.00

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $98.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.23.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $91.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.37. The stock has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.18. GE HealthCare Technologies has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $94.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.51%.

Insider Transactions at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GE HealthCare Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.4% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

