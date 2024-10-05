FY2024 Earnings Forecast for TELUS Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of TELUS in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 1st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.99. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS.
TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.04 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.91%.
TELUS Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of TELUS stock opened at C$22.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$22.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$20.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.72.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Marc Parent acquired 10,530 shares of TELUS stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$22.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,135.60. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
TELUS Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.389 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 294.34%.
About TELUS
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.
