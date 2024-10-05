FW Thorpe Plc (TFW) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 24th

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.58 ($0.10) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This is a boost from FW Thorpe’s previous dividend of $1.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
FW Thorpe Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of LON:TFW opened at GBX 328 ($4.39) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of £385.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,561.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 346.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 361.65. FW Thorpe has a one year low of GBX 290 ($3.88) and a one year high of GBX 408 ($5.46).
About FW Thorpe
