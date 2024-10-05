Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 3,000 Shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $19,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,922,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,464,643.32. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 17,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $114,625.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 7,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $46,270.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 11,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $75,325.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 3,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $23,205.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 27,900 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $185,535.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 25,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $168,555.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 2,507 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $16,069.87.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 19,302 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $119,093.34.

On Monday, September 9th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 6,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $35,700.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 20,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $120,540.00.

Tile Shop Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ TTSH opened at $6.49 on Friday. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $7.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $288.97 million, a P/E ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $91.38 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Tile Shop by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,100,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,539,000 after purchasing an additional 620,899 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,298,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,131,000 after buying an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tile Shop by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,108,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 53,515 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tile Shop by 8.5% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 373,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tile Shop in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

