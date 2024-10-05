Filtronic plc (LON:FTC) Insider Michael Tyerman Purchases 5,500 Shares

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Free Report) insider Michael Tyerman purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £3,520 ($4,708.40).

Michael Tyerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 2nd, Michael Tyerman sold 15,625 shares of Filtronic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.06), for a total transaction of £12,343.75 ($16,511.17).

Filtronic Stock Down 0.8 %

LON FTC opened at GBX 63.50 ($0.85) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. Filtronic plc has a 1-year low of GBX 14 ($0.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 82 ($1.10). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 71.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 61.67. The company has a market cap of £138.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,350.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Filtronic Company Profile

Filtronic plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications equipment for telecommunications infrastructure, aerospace and defense, critical communications, and space markets. It provides Morpheus II, an E-band transceiver module; Hades, an E-band active diplexer; Cerus, an E-brand power amplifier for long range E-band communications; tower top amplifiers; Orpheus, an ultra-high-capacity turn-key solution for backhaul, fronthaul, and mid haul; switched filter banks; GaN amplifiers; custom filters products, including metal cavity, ceramic, combline, interdigital, lumped element, suspended substrate, waveguide, and thin-film filters; and custom combiner products.

