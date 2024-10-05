Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Fanhua Stock Up 5.5 %

Fanhua stock opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.76 million, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50. Fanhua has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $7.54.

Get Fanhua alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fanhua stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 466,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,383 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.82% of Fanhua worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 26.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.