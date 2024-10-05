Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $2,100.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FICO. Wells Fargo & Company raised Fair Isaac to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $1,967.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,775.25.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FICO

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,912.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 100.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,774.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,495.34. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $811.99 and a one year high of $1,962.96.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.53 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total value of $5,091,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,065,174.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total transaction of $5,091,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,065,174.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,625. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,261 shares of company stock valued at $26,291,370 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fair Isaac

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth about $340,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,219,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,211,000. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth approximately $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.