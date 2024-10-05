Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share, Brookline Capital Management Forecasts

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eyenovia in a report released on Monday, September 30th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.49). The consensus estimate for Eyenovia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Eyenovia’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Eyenovia had a negative return on equity of 547.46% and a negative net margin of 116,506.25%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EYEN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair upgraded Eyenovia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Eyenovia stock opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.78. The company has a market cap of $26.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.74. Eyenovia has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eyenovia

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eyenovia in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Eyenovia in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Eyenovia in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Eyenovia by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eyenovia in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eyenovia

In other news, CEO Michael M. Rowe acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,268.39. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, an ophthalmic technology company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis.

