Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Cut to $137.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays from $142.00 to $137.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.18.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.8 %

XOM opened at $124.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $125.19. The firm has a market cap of $492.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 532.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,815,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,935,779,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158,054 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16,399.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,616,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,466,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,540,435 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 565.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,180,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,317,817,000 after acquiring an additional 11,199,696 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $980,210,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523,429 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

