Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Receives $41.08 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.08.

A number of analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company.

Get Exelon alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EXC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

Exelon Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXC. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Exelon by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,527,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,483,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686,526 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,749,899 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exelon by 666.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,583,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,763 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,859,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,146,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $40.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. Exelon has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $41.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

About Exelon

(Get Free Report

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.