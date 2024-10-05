Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) PT Raised to $36.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EPRT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $32.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.60 and its 200-day moving average is $28.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.37. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $34.51.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $109.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.99 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 48.12%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 27,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $899,323.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,421,637.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 22,525 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,048,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,794,000 after acquiring an additional 56,990 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 120,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 18,369 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,931,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 85,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

