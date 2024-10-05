Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Helmerich & Payne in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $697.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.78 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 12.72%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HP. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $42.50 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised Helmerich & Payne to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.88.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $34.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.12. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $29.46 and a one year high of $44.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average of $36.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 514.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 253.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

