EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.18.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Friday, September 13th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EQT by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 15,104 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in EQT by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 190,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in EQT by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 49,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in EQT by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 538,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,817,000 after purchasing an additional 18,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in EQT by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,009,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,013,000 after purchasing an additional 478,544 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EQT opened at $36.94 on Monday. EQT has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $45.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.06.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. EQT had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $952.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EQT will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

