Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ENSV stock opened at $0.15 on Thursday. Enservco has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $4.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14.

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 1,040.29% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. The business had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enservco stock. AlTi Global Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enservco Corp ( NYSE:ENSV Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 816,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. AlTi Global Inc. owned approximately 2.96% of Enservco at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.58% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides hot oiling and acidizing, and frac water heating services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It also water hauling and well site construction services. The company owns and operates specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment.

