Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
ENSV stock opened at $0.15 on Thursday. Enservco has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $4.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14.
Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 1,040.29% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. The business had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter.
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides hot oiling and acidizing, and frac water heating services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It also water hauling and well site construction services. The company owns and operates specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment.
