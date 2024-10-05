e.l.f. Beauty’s (ELF) Buy Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $223.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ELF. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $260.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. B. Riley started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $195.80.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $105.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $88.47 and a 12-month high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $324.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,489,342.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $3,210,395.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,016 shares in the company, valued at $14,465,883.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,446 shares of company stock valued at $3,984,609 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 405.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

