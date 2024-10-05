Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from C$9.00 to C$11.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Doman Building Materials Group traded as high as C$8.82 and last traded at C$8.69, with a volume of 96007 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.72.

DBM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares cut their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doman Building Materials Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.71.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DBM

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.33, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of C$764.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.39.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.02). Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of C$689.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$742.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.7751004 EPS for the current year.

Doman Building Materials Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

About Doman Building Materials Group

(Get Free Report)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.