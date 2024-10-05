Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DLAKY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average of $6.83.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 11.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.

