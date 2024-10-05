Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Barclays raised shares of SSE to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.
SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.
